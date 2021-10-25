 
Monday October 25, 2021
Entertainment

Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decide to skip this royal title for son Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fear that the title could have some serious repercussions for their son

Web Desk
October 25, 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to skip over the chance of their son Archie having a royal title.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton told Us Weekly that even though Archie could have been given the title Earl of Dumbarton, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided against it because of the word "dumb' that is sounded in the title.

The parents feared that it would be a source of mockery for their child by his peers at school.

"[Archie] could have taken the title [of] the Earl of Dumbarton, which is an honorary title, but [Harry and Meghan] decided against that because they felt that the word ‘dumb’ in the word ‘Dumbarton’ would have been used as mockery when Archie went to school," he said. 

"And again, it shows you their sensitivity to image."