Alec Baldwin 'didn't look good' after meeting Halyna Hutchins' family

Alec Baldwin met with late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ family following the unfortunate incident that took place on his Rust movie set.

A source told People that the 63-year-old joined Halyna’s husband Matthew Hutchins and their nine-year-old son Andros on Saturday.

The actor, understandably, was in gloomy spirits as the group was "definitely sad" during their breakfast.

"Honestly, he didn't look good," the insider said.

With regards to the meeting another source shared that the actor has been very supportive.

"I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive," told the Daily Mail.

"I don't think there are words to communicate the situation," he told Insider on Friday.