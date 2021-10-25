Queen Elizabeth likely to resume royal duties this weekend after hospitalization

British Queen Elizabeth II will likely to resume her work this weekend with ‘light duties’ after she spent a night in hospital last week.



According to a report, the 95-year-old monarch, who has ‘reluctantly’ reduced her workload after her recent hospitalisation, is eager to return to work.

She also missed her Sunday church service which she rarely fails to attend.

The Queen wants to resume official duties as early as this week and she has already been reading her official government red boxes.

The Queen will have to agree to one condition if she wants to return to work and that is she will have to take at least one relative along on her working visits, according to a report by the Telegraph.



Last week, Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in hospital for tests after being forced to cancel a visit to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.