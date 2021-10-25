Britney Spears' sister reveals being pushed to have an abortion at 16

Jamie Lynn also claimed she was told not to tell sister Britney about the pregnancy

Jamie Lynn Spears is leaving no stones unturned in calling a spade a spade, in her upcoming memoir Things I Should Have Said.



Britney Spears' sister revealed she was pushed to undergo and abortion when she got pregnant at the age of 16.

According to excerpts obtained by TMZ, Jamie Lynn wrote that after telling dad Jamie and mother Lynne that she was pregnant in 2007, they “came to my room trying to convince me that having a baby at this point in my life was a terrible idea.”

“‘It will kill your career. You are just too young. You don’t know what you’re doing. There are pills you can take. We can help you take care of this problem … I know a doctor,'” she said, adding, “everyone around me just wanted to make this ‘issue’ disappear…everyone was certain that termination would be the best course of action.”

Jamie Lynn also claimed she was told not to tell sister Britney about the pregnancy.

“I needed her more than ever and she wasn’t able to help me in my most vulnerable time … To this day, the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself still lingers.”