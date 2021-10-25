Kristen Stewart says she has had a catastrophic spell of flopped films

The 31-year-old actress said she said she has done only five films that she considers are worthwhile

Kristen Stewart got candid about the choice of films she did throughout her Hollywood journey.

While speaking to The Sunday Times, Stewart said, "It's a total crapshoot," said Stewart. "I've probably made five really good films, out of 45 or 50 films? Ones that I go, 'Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work!'"

The ones she really likes are those by director Olivier Assayas, such as Clouds of Sils Maria and Personal Shopper.

"I'd have to look at my credit list. But they are few and far between," the Spencer startlet went on to add, noting, "That doesn't mean I regret the experience [of making them]."

Stewart said she has "only regretted saying yes to a couple of films." Though it wasn't over the result, but rather that "it wasn't fun."

"The worst is when you're in the middle of something and know that not only is it probably going to be a bad movie, but we're all bracing until the end," she explained to the Times.

In response to the question about which films made her feel that way, Stewart refused. "No! I'm not a mean person — I'm not going to call people out in public," she said.