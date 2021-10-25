Hollywood firearms expert claims Alec Baldwin ‘broke’ no. 1 gun safety rule on ‘Rust’

Firearms expert, Bryan Carpenter, regarded for his expertise, recently revealed that there was one firearm safety rule that Alec Baldwin didn’t follow through on during his time on set.
During his interview with the New York Post, Carpenter, the head of Dark Thirty Film Services shared a breakdown o the rule.
"Loaded or unloaded, a weapon never gets pointed at another human being," he started off by saying.
No matter what "You never let the muzzle of a weapon cover something you don't intend to destroy."
He also added that no matter if the weapon was dubbed “cold” by the firearms expert on set, Alec still "obviously pointed [the firearm] at another human being."
"All guns are always loaded. Even if they are not, treat them as if they are,” Carpenter added while citing Colonel Jeff Cooper's four fundamentals of firearms safety.
