‘Geo tau aisay’ gains traction among masses after Pakistan demolishes India

Geo News' popular track Geo Tau Aisay' has gained even more traction with the masses ever since Pakistan trounced India in the T20 World Cup clash Sunday in Dubai.



Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi outclassed India with their clinical performances during the crucial match played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Following Pakistan’s victory against India in the T20 World Cup match, Twitterati expressed their excitement by singing the song.

Twitter user Fatima Sehar said, “Geo News playing geo to aisay provoking my inner patriotic sentiments and making me bawl my eyes out.”

Shiza Soomro shared a picture of Mohammad Rizwan hugging Babar Azam after beating India. "Outsatnding partnership. geo to aise."

Alishbay said: “opened Geo News to to just listen Geo to aisay.”





