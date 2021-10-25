Vanessa Bryant reminisces over the exact moment she learned of Kobe, Gianna’s death

Vanessa Bryant recently took a trip down memory lane recalled her emotional upheaval during the exact moment she realized her daughter Gianna and husband Kobe had died in a helicopter crash.

An account of Vanessa’s testimony, presented to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was recently obtained by E News! And according to their findings, Vanessa’s Zoom deposition transcript revealed that the news was given by their family assistant at 11:30 am.



At the time it was revealed that five out of the nine helicopter passengers had survived but there was no way to know who they were.

Vanessa went on to tell the court that it was at that moment she started calling Kobe’s phone but received no answer, and thus, in a bout of desperation, called her mom up to “spot me with the littles" so she could learn more of the incident.

"As soon as I was on the phone with my mom, I was holding onto my phone, because obviously, I was trying to call my husband back.”

Then "all these notifications started popping up on my phone, saying 'RIP Kobe. RIP Kobe. RIP Kobe.'"

Shortly thereafter, Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka eventually drove her and Natalia to the Malibu police department in the teenager's car.

Upon their arrival there at 1:30 pm, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva shared the news with her.

After the initial shock wore off Vanessa requested the local police department, "If you can't bring my husband and baby back, please make sure no one takes photographs of them. Please secure the area."