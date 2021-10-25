Kumail Nanjiani lauds team Pakistan after historic 10-wicket win against India

Kumail Nanjiani couldn't be happier after his home country on Sunday thrashed India in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.
The Academy Award-nominated star was live-blogging the high-octane clash on Twitter and voicing support for Pakistan.
“Ok Pakistan needs to finish this up now. Let’s not leave it to the end,” wrote Nanjiani as Pakistan was drawing closer to a victory.
After Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan powered the team towards a historic 10-wicket win against India with their unbeaten half-centuries, the Eternals actor congratulated the team and lauded their efforts.
“Fantastic game. And beautiful to see India and Pakistan on the field together,” he wrote, adding applauding emojis along with the tweet.
