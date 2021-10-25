 
close
Monday October 25, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Paris Hilton creates a toilet-paper wedding dress in backyard bridal brunch

Paris Hilton makes her very own wedding dress from toilet paper and leaves social media users in fits

Web Desk
October 25, 2021
Paris Hilton creates a toilet-paper wedding dress in backyard bridal brunch
Paris Hilton creates a toilet-paper wedding dress in backyard bridal brunch

Paris Hilton recently left social media in fits with her attempts at creating a whole wedding dress out of nothing but toilet paper during a backyard bridal brunch with her friends.

The socialite showed off her funny banter and toilet paper wedding dress on Instagram Stories fairly recently.

The guests for this bridal brunch included none other than Paris’ sister Tessa Hilton, and they both split up into two groups and created at-home bridal couture within a five-minute time limit.

Paris Hilton creates a toilet-paper wedding dress in backyard bridal brunch

Before starting, however, Paris made it clear to her girls that she didn’t want any kind of “brutal veil” but was still gobsmacked by their creation.

In the end, Paris showed off her version, inspired by 80’s chic wedding gown fashion. It had padded shoulders and a braided headband.

Tessa on the other hand came out wearing a floor-length number that had fingerless gloves and even a veil.

Paris Hilton creates a toilet-paper wedding dress in backyard bridal brunch

The DIY wedding dresses barely made it a minute before Paris’ dogs went on the attack and ripped them a new one and started gobbling up the train.

Paris Hilton creates a toilet-paper wedding dress in backyard bridal brunch


More From Entertainment