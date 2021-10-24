



Kaley Cuoco introduces new member of her family to fans

Star Kaley Cuoco adopted a pet rooster named Mini Cooper amid divorce proceedings as she shared glimpses of it with her 7 million followers on social media.



The Flight Attendant star took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture with the adorable bird which she purchased from the Lancaster Animal Care Centre in Los Angeles.

Kaley captioned the picture saying, "Welcome to your new life Mini Coop! We rescued a baby mini rooster and I'm completely in.Thank you @lancasteranimalslaco @pawsforlifek9 & @rita_earl_blackwell for taking such good care of him!"

At the same time Cuoco also gave insights into her little Cooper in the form of a video snippet where he was seen adapting to the new surroundings and was seated next to a unicorn plush animal at the edge of a dog bed.

Cuoco is an intense animal lover especially horses as she has been riding them since her childhood.

For those unversed, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook had instantly clicked due to their passion for animals.