Princess Diana would be 'very sad' over Prince Charles relationship portrayal

Princess Diana’s life has been no secret, as her story was made known through biographies, TV shows and movies.

It is said that she would have been "horrified" with the way media has been portraying her.

According to Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward, the late princess would have not like the way movies and TV shows portrayed her marriage with Prince Charles.

"She would be very sad that people think she and Charles never loved each other; that wasn’t true. She’d be horrified at the way she’s portrayed now."

Her comments come after a new film, looking into Diana’s Sandringham Christmas in 1991, will be released next Friday.

The time period is detailed in the movie called Spencer, which stars American actress Kristen Stewart.