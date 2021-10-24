Ishaan Khatter checks up on rumored girlfriend Ananya Pandey after NCB visit

Indian actor Ishaan Khatter is paying a visit to rumored girlfriend Ananya Pandey with a bouquet of flowers.

On Saturday, paparazzi spotted Ishaan stepping out from a florist with a bunch of flowers before heading to Ananya's house in Khar west.

For his day out, Ishaan wore a white vest and blue sweatpants.

Ananya Pandey found herself in hot waters when her name appeared in a number of WhatsApp chats in Aryan Khan's phone. According to Narcotics Control Bureau, the actor agreed to procure marijuana for the star kid.







