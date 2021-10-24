 
close
Sunday October 24, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Ishaan Khatter checks up on rumored girlfriend Ananya Pandey after NCB visit

Ishan also bought a bouquet ahead of meeting Ananya Panday

Web Desk
October 24, 2021
Ishaan Khatter checks up on rumored girlfriend Ananya Pandey after NCB visit
Ishaan Khatter checks up on rumored girlfriend Ananya Pandey after NCB visit

Indian actor Ishaan Khatter is paying a visit to rumored girlfriend Ananya Pandey with a bouquet of flowers.

On Saturday, paparazzi spotted Ishaan stepping out from a florist with a bunch of flowers before heading to Ananya's house in Khar west.

For his day out, Ishaan wore a white vest and blue sweatpants.

Ananya Pandey found herself in hot waters when her name appeared in a number of WhatsApp chats in Aryan Khan's phone. According to Narcotics Control Bureau, the actor agreed to procure marijuana for the star kid.



More From Entertainment