Kim Kardashian adores all the 'birthday love': 'I love you guys so much!!!'

Kim Kardashian is thankful to her fans for showering her with loved-up wishes on 41st birthday.
Turning to her social media handle on Saturday, the makeup mogul shared a photo of herself stepping out of here limo in an oversized fluffy jacket.
Kim paired her glittery coat with a chic blouse, skintight leggings and high heels while she walked like the diva she is.
"Thank you so much for all of the birthday love! I love you guys so much!!!" she captioned alongside the thread of photos.
"There she is," comments younger sister Khloé Kardashian. Another friends adds, "The Hits keep comin!!" (sic)
Take a look:
