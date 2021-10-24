Queen Elizabeth ‘growing tired’ of ‘constant flow of lunches and dinners’: source

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly started growing very ‘knackered’ after having to sit through a ‘constant flow of lunches and dinners’.



This claim has been made by a source close to the palace and according to a report by royal expert Roya Nikkah in The Times, the “constant flow of lunches and dinners with family and friends, because the Queen does not want to dine alone.”

As a result of these consistent meetings, the source also added that she is also growing “completely knackered.”

However, royal historian Hugo Vickers believes that despite her health or emotional woes, she has continued to work forward.

He recently commented on the Queen’s attitude after Prince Philip’s passing and admitted, “She was very sensible after Prince Philip died not to disappear. At that age, you don’t know how easy it will be to pick it up again.”

He added, “The problem is that the Queen does not want to disappoint people. She can say no to people, but by and large she doesn’t. What you’ve got to do is pace her.”