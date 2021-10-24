Dwayne Johnson gushes over love for Nashville amid Mana Mobile tour

Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media to shower Nashville in praise and adoration, all in celebration of the continuation of his Mana Mobile tour.

The actor shed light on his love for the capital of country music, Nashville in a social media tribute post that featured the success and adoration his Mana Mobile has been receiving during its round trip across the United States of America.

The caption read, “NASHVILLE, you already know you have a VERY special place in my [heart emoji]…..”

“I lived in Nashville as a kid, then moved back to Nashville when I was a troubled teen hanging out in honky tonk bars on Broad St - then moved back to Nashville to start my pro wrestling career.”

So, bringing our MANA MOBILE to “The Ville” to take care of our front line healthcare workers, our first responders and their families was an absolute honor.

He concluded by writing, “As always, your money is NO GOOD at the #ManaMobile. IT’S ALL FREE. All of it. Enjoy, enjoy, ENJOY!!!!”

Check it out below:







