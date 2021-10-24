Dwayne Johnson speaks out after ‘unbelievable’ reaction to presidency plans

Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media to react to the amount of support he’s been seeing from fans regarding his presidency bid.

The actor shared his thoughts on Instagram and began by referencing his Vanity Fair interview where he first dropped the seed of a possible run for a White House seat.

He admitted, “Conversations always swirl when it comes to me running for POTUS one day. The latest poll showed that 46% of Americans would support me running for President.”

He also went on to share his “honest feelings regarding this unbelievable support I potentially could have.”

“But here’s the truth/ 46% of Americans galvanized in support me being President is so humbling and it really sits me down and I shake my head in awe.” (sic)

“But at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics. I care deeply about our country. And I care about every [expletive] American who bleeds red — and that’s all of them.”



“There’s no delusion here,” the actor went on to write. “I may have some leadership qualities but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great Presidential candidate.”

“And that’s where I am today. I’m not a politician so I don’t care what side of the street you live on or what side of the aisle you sit on.”

At the end of the day, “Core values matter. Work hard, take care of your family, be kind to people, take pride in your name, take pride in your own two hands, be inclusive and respect EVERYONE and don’t be full of [expletive].”