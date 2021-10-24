SRK fans troll Kajol for celebrating 26 years of ‘DDLJ’ over silence on Aryan’s arrest

Bollywood actress Kajol recently celebrated 26 glorious years of her blockbuster hit film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which saw her opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Kajol took to her social media handle and thanked her fans for loving and supporting the film for over 26 years.

Taking to her Instagram, the Dilwale actress shared the iconic train scene from the film and captioned it as, “Simran caught the train 26 years back and we are still thanking everyone for all this love .. #26YearsOfDDLJ.”





While DDLJ fans got nostalgic with her post, some SRK fans brutally trolled the actress for celebrating the success of her film , while her co-star and best friend Shah Rukh and his family are going through the most challenging phase of their lives after his son Aryan Khan got arrested in a drugs case.

Netizens also questioned the Fanaa actress for maintaining silence on Aryan’s arrest.



"If your PR team did this, shame. If you yourself posted this, hurt! Your Best Friend is going through a lot right now, you post about this now when Aryan’s bail is rejected..? What’s wrong with you..?" wrote an Instagram user.



Take a look at fans’ reactions on Kajol’s post:

Shah Rukh’s son Aryan, 23, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 in a cruise drugs bust. He is currently in Mumbai’s Arthur road prison. On Thursday, SRK visited him for the first-time since his arrest. It was his first public appearance ever since his son was arrested.

On October 20, a special NDPS court rejected Aryan’s bail plea and the star kid's legal team was quick to move High Court against the order. Bombay High Court is scheduled to hear Aryan's bail plea on October 26.