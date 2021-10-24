Ryan Gosling in ‘final negotiations’ for Ken role alongside Margot Robbie in ‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling is currently sitting down for ‘final negotiations’ regarding his upcoming casting as Ken for the new Barbie movie alongside co-star Margot Robbie.

This news has been brought forward by Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

According to their findings, Gosling is in ‘final negotiations’ for the part.

He initially passed up on the role due to his busy schedule but later signed on after a past schedule got pushed back and the studio “remained persistent” regarding his participation.

For those unversed, while the film’s premise is currently unknown, it will be a director by Greta Gerwig, the creator of Little Women, Lady Bird and Isle of Dogs.

It will be a Margot Robbie production and will also feature her as the lead.