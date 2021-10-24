 
Sunday October 24, 2021
Hailey Bieber 'heartbroken' after 'unimaginable' death of Halyna Hutchins

'I am absolutely heartbroken for everyone involved,' says Hailey Bieber

Web Desk
October 24, 2021
Hailey Bieber  is in utter shock after  the tragic incident on the sets of uncle Alec Baldwin's movie  Rust.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday,  Hailey  extended her condolences to Halyna Hutchins' family for their 'devastating' loss.

"Sending all my love to the family of Halyna Hutchins. This is a truly unimaginable and devastating tragedy," she began

"My thoughts are also with Joel Souza as he recovers,"  she continued. Joel, who was being treated at  Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, discharged on Friday.

"I am absolutely heartbroken for everyone involved," she concluded. 

Hailey's condolence comes after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot  Halyna Hutchins in a prop gun accident this week in New Mexico.

