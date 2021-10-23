Queen Elizabeth's health concerns: Royal experts says Palace rarely provides accurate guidance

Commenting on Queen Elizabeth's health, journalist Omid Scobie said the Palace has rarely been the source of reliable or accurate guidance when it comes to private matters.

Omid, who is the co-author of Finding Freedom, said, "Half truths, misleading statements and distractions are what certain aides are paid to do. Never take the word of a publicist at face value."

Questions mounted on Friday about the health of 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II after she had tests and spent a night in hospital, despite royal officials saying she was resting at home.

Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday morning that she pulled out of a planned engagement in Northern Ireland and had been advised to rest on medical advice.

But royal officials conceded late on Thursday that she had in fact had "some preliminary investigations" in hospital on Wednesday, and stayed overnight, after The Sun newspaper broke the news.

She returned from King Edward VII´s Hospital in central London to her Windsor Castle home west of the capital and was said to be "in good spirits".



