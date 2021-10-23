James Corden to receive '£15m deal' for 'The Late Late Show'

James Corden, who has been the face of the humor-packed TV program, The Late Late Show, is nearing to end his contract with CBS next year.

However, the outlet’s executives are not ready to bid farewell to the star personality just yet.



According to reports, the English actor is expected to receive a £15m deal to stay as the host of the show for another two years.

The potential deal will offer him £7.5m annually in comparison to the £5m he is currently receiving.

If the deal gets materialized, the 43-year-old TV personality would become the best paid British host in the US.

The Sun has reported that, “CBS has no plan B, James is their guy and who they see staying with them.”

“He is one of the faces of the network; he fronts a massively successful show and drives lots of traffic to them online. The figures that are being discussed are around £15m for two years,” added the news publication.