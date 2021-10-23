Kate Middleton ‘last hope’ for Firm after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'star quality’

Kate Middleton recently got branded the royal family’s ‘last hope’ against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s polarizing ‘star quality’.



Journalist Charlotte Griffiths made this claim to the Palace Confidential podcast and was quoted saying, “I think it’s essential they turn up the glamour because the ‘Fab Four’ never came to fruition.”

Griffiths also added, “I’m afraid, the Royal Family look quite bland compared to Meghan and Harry, they just have that star quality.”

“And Kate has got to ramp it up, because she’s got to bring the glamour. She is our last hope for glamour in the Royal Family now.”