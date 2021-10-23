UK courts officially acknowledge relaying Virginia Guiffre papers to Prince Andrew

The UK courts have finally admitted to having witnessed the transferring of legal papers from accuser Virginia Guiffre and Prince Andrew.



The entire report was unearthed by the recent emergence of a letter by the UK's HM Courts & Tribunals Service, and included a heading that reads, ‘Re: Service of Foreign Process on Prince Andrew, Duke of York’.

The letter is dated October 1st and claims that the Senior Master of the Senior Courts of England and Wales, Queen's Bench Division "cordially encloses the certificate of service in this matter,” according to Sky News.



The letter also included a separate header that read, “Virginia L Guiffre v Prince Andrew Duke of York.”

The header serves the purpose of It says the purpose of informing "the Defendant of claims against him in the Southern District of New York and demand his response and appearance."

In addition, the document details the intent behind the proceedings as well and reportedly, it is "to bring claims against the Defendant for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress for an amount to be determined by a jury at trial."

They also accepted that legal papers have been delivered to the Duke.

For those unversed, prior to this Prince Andrew continued to insinuate that he had not received the legal papers mailed by his accuser Virginia Guiffre.

But the prince issued his official response before October 29th.