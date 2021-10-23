Film crew from ‘Rust’ protested set safety regulations ‘hours before’ incident occurred: report

The crew that worked on the sets of Rust, were reportedly protesting safety conditions at work just shortly before the deadly fire-arm incident shooting took place.

This report has been brought to light by the LA Times and in accordance with their findings, a group of six cameramen and their assistants all walked out in protest of their low wages, only hours before the deadly incident occurred.

For example, initially, the crew was told their Santa Fe hotel costs would be covered by the production agency but once they began work it was revealed that they’d actually have to do a daily commute of 50-miles straight from Albuquerque.

To make matters worse, the crew members, who were part of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) union revealed that while they were packing up to leave, non-union workers were brought in to replace them for the day.

A crew member even sat for an interview with the outlet and admitted to them, "Corners were being cut — and they brought in nonunion people so they could continue shooting.”