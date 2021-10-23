Khloe endorses Tristan Thompson’s remarks for Kim Kardashian

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian endorsed Tristan Thompson’s remarks about her elder sister Kim Kardashian on her 41st birthday.
Tristan Thompson turned to Instagram and shared a heartfelt tribute for Kim Kardashian on her special day.
Sharing a sweet photo with Kim, Tristan wrote “Happy Birthday to my future lawyer @kimkardashian, you’ve inspired a whole generation with your hard work, dedication and efforts.”
“Soo proud of everything you’ve accomplished and it’s only the beginning. You got this Keeks! Enjoy your day!,” he concluded.
Commenting on the post, Khloe, who shares three-year-old daughter True with Tristan Thompson, praised his tribute for Kim Kardashian, saying “Beautifully said! She deserves all the praise in the world.”
Earlier, Khloe Kardashian also paid a rich tribute to Kim on 41st birthday saying ‘My entire life, I have adored you’.
