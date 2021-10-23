Commenting on the post, Malaika Arora said “Clearly I am making you smile in this pic”

Arjun Kapoor shares a romantic birthday wish for Malaika Arora

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor shared a romantic birthday wish for his lady-love Malaika Arora, who turned 48 on Saturday.



The Bhoot Police actor took to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with Malaika and wished her a very happy birthday.

Sharing the PDA-filled photo, Arjun Kapoor also wrote a sweet note for her.

“On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile...May this year you smile the mostest...”, the actor said in the caption.

In the photo, Malaika can be seen kissing Arjun on his head as he smiles for the camera.



Commenting on the post, Malaika said “Clearly I am making you smile in this pic”.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars also took an opportunity to wish her a very happy birthday.