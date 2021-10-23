Christina Aguilera addresses ‘journey in life’ with new Spanish single

Christina Aguilera recently spoke out about how her new Spanish single is symbolic of her own journey in life.

The song, Pa Mis Muchachas can be loosely translated to mean ‘For My Girls’ and is part of the star’s comeback album featuring Nathy Peluso, Becky G and Nicki Nicole.

Shortly before the drop, Aguilera sat down with Billboard and addressed her intentions for the track.



There she was quoted saying, "It can be intimidating and scary to put yourself out there in a way you know will be challenging. I don't write in Spanish the way I do in English, but I know my heart.”

"It's a layered journey I've been on but now having kids of my own, I want them to see that mommy doesn't know everything. I'm still learning too and I'm not going to back down from something I'm truly passionate about because I'm scared or I'm afraid what people will think."

She also went on to say, "This is me being me on my own journey of life. I could cry about it. It means a lot to me."