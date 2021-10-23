9 suspected terrorists killed in Mastung encounter: CTD

Masked CTD Balochistan officials stand alert with their weapons. Photo: File

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department Saturday said it had gunned down nine suspected terrorists in an alleged encounter in Mastung, Balochistan.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the CTD said that the alleged terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire that took place Friday night.

The militants opened fire on the CTD officials, causing them to respond effectively and in turn, kill 9 terrorists, confirmed the department's spokesperson.

Weapons in a large quantity were also seized from the alleged militants, with the CTD spokesperson saying that nine Kalashnikov rifles, 20kg of explosive material, prima cord, detonator and RPG rockets were confiscated from them.

CTD, police shoot dead three terrorists in Peshawar

Earlier on October 21, three suspected terrorists had been killed during an operation by the Peshawar police and Counter-Terrorism Department. The militants belonged to Daesh-Khorasan, the group's Afghanistan chapter.

Police had said that three other accomplices managed to escape during the nighttime operation because it was dark.

The CTD and police had launched a joint operation in Peshawar's Shahpur area over a tip-off about the presence of terrorists, said the CTD officials.

They had said that the terrorists opened fire at the law enforcement personnel as soon as they arrived.

"Three of the terrorists were shot dead in retaliatory fire by the CTD and police," the CTD officials had said.

According to the CTD, three SMGs, grenades and cartridges had been seized from the possession of the militants.



