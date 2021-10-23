Gigi Hadid gives glimpses of her statement-making seasonal wardrobe in latest styling session

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who stayed away from the limelight over the past few months, has ensured to maintain her fashion quotient as a new mom, giving fans glimpses of her statement-making seasonal wardrobe every now and then.

Spotted in chic outfits such as white puffer jacket, and other seasonal wardrobe, the model has been styling her looks to mesmerise her fans since she returned to work after becoming a mom.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Zayn Malik's sweetheart posted series of her sizzling snaps from a photoshoot, looking drop-dead gorgeous.



Gigi Hadid has a collection you’ll fall in love with. She also taught fans how to style them according to the occasions as she maintained her stunning personality up with dressings. After spending the holiday season with her family and daughter Khai, the model revealed to her followers via Instagram stories recently that she has officially returned to work.