Tera Deewana: Music video featuring Imran Ashraf is out now

The video was released on YouTube

A new music video by "Soch The Band" featuring TV actor Imran Ashraf has taken the internet by storm.

Released by One Two Records, the video also stars model and actress Sadia Khan.

"Tera Deewana" is a sentimental track manifesting profound love, turning down all obstacles and sacrifices all in the name of love.

The video released on YouTube on Thursday has reached more than 700,0000 views.