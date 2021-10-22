 
close
Friday October 22, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Tera Deewana: Music video featuring Imran Ashraf is out now

The video was released on YouTube

Entertainment
Web Desk
October 22, 2021
Tera Deewana: Music video featuring Imran Ashraf is out now

A new music video by "Soch The Band"  featuring TV actor Imran Ashraf has taken the internet by storm.

Released by  One Two Records, the video also stars  model and actress Sadia Khan.

"Tera Deewana" is  a sentimental track manifesting profound love, turning down all obstacles and sacrifices all in the name of love.

The video released on YouTube on  Thursday  has reached  more than 700,0000 views.

More From Entertainment