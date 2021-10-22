Matt Damon recalls visit to India: ‘It is a magical and beautiful place’ 

Star Matt Damon recalled his visit to India for the shoot of the movie Bourne Supremacy back in 2004 at Goa.
Matt visited India dozens of times travelling far to Chennai in 2009 and then again in 2013 calling it a ‘magical’ pace.
In an interview with India Today, the Good Will Hunting star said, “I would love to visit again. I have been to India several times and hopefully, the Covid-19 situation will get better, and we will all be able to travel across the globe. I would love to shoot a movie in India. I have visited India eight or nine times, but I have shot a movie there only once, which was almost 18 years ago. We shot The Bourne Supremacy in Goa and that was my last visit to India. I have some fond memories of India. It is a magical and beautiful place and I hope to visit it many times in the future.”
Matt Damon would love to visit India once again to relive fond memories he made years back.
