Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘fearful’ of Charlotte, Louis’ chances: ‘They’d rely on jobs’

Prince William, Kate Middleton worried Charlotte and Louis will needs jobs to survive in the future

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly growing fearful of the fact that their two youngest kids, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louise may need to work for a living after Prince Charles’ monarchy reformation kicks in.



The conversation surrounding future jobs was brought forward by royal commentator Angela Mollard.

During her interview on the Australian morning programme, Sunrise, she was quoted saying, “They're talking about reducing their kid's involvement in royal duties."

"Well, if you think about it, Prince Charles wants a slimmed-down monarchy."

"Obviously George is going to be King, but after him, Charlotte and Louis are going to have to get a job. In this very slimmed-down monarchy, they are going to have to work."

"There are great fears that their children, the younger children will end up almost like Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, where they haven't really had roles."

Before concluding she added, "But they're trying to basically create a situation where they are capable of a proper job. I reckon they'll be alright, I reckon they'll land something. Can you imagine their references?"