Ananya Panday refuses supplying 'Ganja' to Aryan Khan

Indian actor Ananya Panday has snubbed allegations around supplying drugs to Aryan Khan.
The star, who is currently sitting with the Narcotics Control Bureau for an investigation, says that she never procured Ganja for Aryan.
"Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied the drugs," ANI quoted NCB sources as saying.
NCB further alleged that both Ananya and Aryan, who happen to be family friends, often talked about drugs during their WhatsApp chats.
Friday marks as Ananya's second visit at the NCB office. The 22-year-old earlier appeared in front of the officials on Thursday, October 21.
Kim Kardashian gets showered with loving wishes on the event of her 41st birthday celebrations
The bride said, “Falling in love. Not exactly the finale I had in mind. Not sure he understood the assignment! Not...
Amit Shah is accused of political victimization of opponents
Prince William, Kate Middleton planning a ‘damage control’ US visit to retain popularity internationally
'I think the idea is that they see me go to work even now,' says Kareena Kapoor
Ariana Grande recently got candid about one of her life’s ‘blessing and a curse’