Friday marks as Ananya Panday's second visit at the NCB office

Ananya Panday refuses supplying 'Ganja' to Aryan Khan

Indian actor Ananya Panday has snubbed allegations around supplying drugs to Aryan Khan.

The star, who is currently sitting with the Narcotics Control Bureau for an investigation, says that she never procured Ganja for Aryan.

"Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied the drugs," ANI quoted NCB sources as saying.

NCB further alleged that both Ananya and Aryan, who happen to be family friends, often talked about drugs during their WhatsApp chats.

Friday marks as Ananya's second visit at the NCB office. The 22-year-old earlier appeared in front of the officials on Thursday, October 21.