Ahmad Ali Butt reacts to Ali Azmat’s remarks about his grandmother Madam Noor Jehan

Pakistani actor, comedian and TV host Ahmad Ali Butt has reacted to singer Ali Azmat’s remarks about his grandmother 'Malika-e-Tarannum' Noor Jehan.
Taking to Instagram, the Parey Hut Love actor shared a lovely throwback photo of Noor Jehan and responded to Ali Azmat’s comments, saying his recent remarks were just in ‘bad taste’ especially when that person is no longer alive.
He wrote “My Late Grandmother Madam Noor Jehan ‘Is’ the greatest artist of the subcontinent and that's a fact.
“I have always respected Ali Azmat as an artist and as a friend. He is one of Pakistan's biggest rock star, his outspoken attitude has always been his trademark but his recent remarks over Noor Jehan, were just in bad taste especially when that person is no longer alive.”
Butt further said “I'm sure he also knows how big of a legacy Noor Jehan has and 1000 rock bands can't measure up to her 1 song.
“I don't hold it against him because he is an artist also and very well knows that respect comes when you give respect, otherwise your just putting yourself in a position where people will disgrace your own legacy,” he said.
“As for The Melody Queen Noor Jehan... ‘gai ge duneya geet mayray’...Forever”, Ahmad Ali Butt concluded.
