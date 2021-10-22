Meghan Thee Stallion dresses up as devil to announce new album

Megan Thee Stallion is all set to release her next album.
The WAP rapper turned to her Instagram on Thursday to announce a number of 'hot tracks' that will be released by the end of the month .
"My gift to my hotties 10/29 freestyles y’all been asking for plus a few unreleased songs from my archives to hold y’all over for the rest of the year," captioned Meghan alongside her sultry photos.
Megan's first album, Good News, dropped a year ago on November 20. The rapper ever since has done a number of singles with famous singers, including Cardi B and Maroon 5.
