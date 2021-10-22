 
Friday October 22, 2021
Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna officially added to Queen's line of succession

Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi is listed 11th in row

Web Desk
October 22, 2021
Princess Beatrice's daughter  is now a part of Queen Elizabeth's royal line of succession. 

Born in September 18, to parents  Beatrice Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Sienna Elizabeth, is listed at the 11th spot, just behind her mother, as "Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi."

This update means that Princess Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, is now a number  lower in her rank .

The website has officially made the change almost five week after Sienna's birth while it took almost seven weeks to add Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet Diana .

