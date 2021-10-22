Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna officially added to Queen's line of succession

Princess Beatrice's daughter is now a part of Queen Elizabeth's royal line of succession.

Born in September 18, to parents Beatrice Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Sienna Elizabeth, is listed at the 11th spot, just behind her mother, as "Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi."

This update means that Princess Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, is now a number lower in her rank .

The website has officially made the change almost five week after Sienna's birth while it took almost seven weeks to add Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet Diana .