Friday October 22, 2021
Ananya Pandey to re-visit NCB for investigation on Friday

Ananya Panday's house in Bandra was raided by the anti-drugs agency officials on Wednesday

TV&Showbiz
Web Desk
October 22, 2021
Indian actor Ananya Pandey is scheduled to visit  Narcotics Control Bureau   once again.

The Kaali Peeli star, who was summoned by the NCB  on Thursday, arrived with her father Chunky Pandey  at 4 P.M. After two hours of investigation, Ananya was sent home. 

According to reports,  a day before her meeting with the NCB, on Wednesday, Ananya's house in Bandra was raided by the anti-drugs agency officials who  at the time   seized her laptop and mobile phone.

Ananya will now re-appear in front of the NCB  on Friday.   

Ananya's summon comes two weeks after Bollywood superstar  Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, was arrested in his alleged involvement wit h drug cartels. As per Aryan's Whatsapp chats, Ananya's name has also resurfaced for suspicious activity. 


