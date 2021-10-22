Ananya Panday's house in Bandra was raided by the anti-drugs agency officials on Wednesday

Ananya Pandey to re-visit NCB for investigation on Friday

Indian actor Ananya Pandey is scheduled to visit Narcotics Control Bureau once again.

The Kaali Peeli star, who was summoned by the NCB on Thursday, arrived with her father Chunky Pandey at 4 P.M. After two hours of investigation, Ananya was sent home.

According to reports, a day before her meeting with the NCB, on Wednesday, Ananya's house in Bandra was raided by the anti-drugs agency officials who at the time seized her laptop and mobile phone.

Ananya will now re-appear in front of the NCB on Friday.

Ananya's summon comes two weeks after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, was arrested in his alleged involvement wit h drug cartels. As per Aryan's Whatsapp chats, Ananya's name has also resurfaced for suspicious activity.



