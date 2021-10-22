Kim Kardashian receives sweetest birthday message from Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner posts a rare selfie shot of her with no makeup on

Kris Jenner sent daughter Kim Kardashian a lovely birthday message in which she called her the 'most amazing mother, daughter, sister, auntie, and confidant'.



Kim's fans have been left stunned after the star's mum posted a rare selfie shot of her with no makeup on.



The 40-year-old reality TV star celebrated her 41st birthday on Thursday and doting mum Kris Jenner, 65, posted a selection of snaps to Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

In the second snap, the SKIMS founder was much more casual with her makeup-free look as Kris wrapped her arms around Kim's neck.



Other shots in the sweet reel included further throwbacks of the pair from all ages, including one of the pair dressed in New York baseball outfits.

Kris posted a lengthy tribute alongside the images, saying: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @kimkardashian!!!! I can hardly believe how fast time flies by! You are in the prime of your life with four gorgeous children and living your best life!!"



She continued: "Your life is so full of the amazing things that you love to do, especially for your family, your kids, and for others who don’t even know that you were helping them.



"You are always on the go, doing things for me, for your siblings, and for your whole family. How lucky we are to have you in our lives."