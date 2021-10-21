Meghan Markle ‘headed down’ same trajectory’ as Princess Diana: report

Experts fear Meghan Markle is still walking down same trajectory as Princess Diana

This claim has been brought forward by royal author and biographer Andrew Morton.

During his interview with Good Morning America, he was also quoted saying, “Meghan's gone from 'Duchess Dazzling' to 'Duchess Difficult,' exactly the same trajectory happened with Diana.”

“And both of them at the same time were struggling emotionally and mentally to cope with, first of all, being pregnant, but also with life inside this goldfish bowl of the Royal Family.”

Before concluding he admitted, “Sadly for Meghan, there's a narrative that's built up that's wholly negative towards her.”