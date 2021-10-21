Meghan Markle, Prince Harry criticized for drawing ‘royal treatment by US entourage

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry criticized for creating a US entourage that treats them as ‘royal’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently came under fire for promoting the idea of ‘royal favours’ among their entourage in the US.



This claim has been made by royal historian, Dr Edward Owens and during his interview with Express he was quoted saying, “How does that individual remain self-sufficient and how do they continue to enjoy this very lavish lifestyle that they’ve become accustomed to?”

He later went on to criticize Prince Harry by adding, “Harry’s been waited on hand and foot by servants since he was born."

“And by the sound of things, Meghan and he have still surrounded themselves with this big entourage of people who are looking after them like they are still a prince and princess.”