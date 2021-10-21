Meghan Markle’s letter ‘hints at unhealed rift’ among royals: report

Experts speculate Meghan Markle’s letter hints towards an ‘unhealed’ rift which is still present

Experts worry the contents of Meghan Markle hint towards a possible ‘unhealed’ rift among the royals.



The letter in question was a call out to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Leader Charles Schumer to allocate paid leave funds for working mothers.

According to royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams, "It will be fascinating to see what the response from the public and perhaps from politicians is to this letter.”

"Her plea may well be right, she was always articulate and a campaigner since the age of 11.”

He also admitted to Express, "However, she is who she is because she is a member of the Royal Family.”

"The rift between the Sussexes and the Royal Family appears not to have been healed and the Oprah interview did a lot of damage to the image of the royals. Its contents were controversial and the Sussexes made claims that were untrue.”