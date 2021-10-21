Penn Badgley calls Cardi B 'social media savvy', rapper goes starstruck

American star Penn Badgley is exchanging a heartfelt interaction with rapper Cardi B.

In a recent promotional interview with the media, Penn praised Cardi B's hands on attitude on social media, revealing that he is nothing like that.

"I really appreciate people who have this totally second-nature relationship to it, because that's when you have something meaningful and substantive to post, then I think it really comes through and people appreciate it all the more. Cardi B is a great example of that. She has such an authentic relationship."

"To me, it's this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as antics, I feel she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that, and I think that's why people like her so much," he said.

After Penn's interview went viral on social media, the mother-of-two, Cardi re-posted the actor's praise and expressed her excitement around the nod.

"OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I'm famous famous (sic)," the WAP rapper reacted.



