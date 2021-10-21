Cruise drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan reaches Arthur road jail to meet son Aryan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the Arthur road prison on Thursday, to meet his son Aryan Khan, who has been lodged in jail since October 3 after being arrested in the Mumbai cruise drugs case.

This is the first time Shah Rukh has been seen in public ever since his son was arrested earlier this month. The superstar is said to have cancelled all his shoots and professional commitments since that time.

As per reports, Shah Rukh’s meeting with Aryan lasted about 16 to 18 minutes in the visitation section, with jail authorities being present throughout the time.

Earlier, the physical meetings at the jail were prohibited due the Covid-19 pandemic. The restrictions were lifted on Wednesday and Thursday was the first day of physical meetings in Maharashtra jails.

Aryan, 23, was yet again denied bail on Wednesday after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. A special court in Mumbai, denied Aryan’s bail saying his WhatsApp chats appeared to reveal his involvement in ‘illicit drug activities.’

Aryan’s lawyers have now approached the Bombay High Court to seek bail in the drugs case.