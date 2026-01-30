Khloe Kardashian reveals why she isn’t dating right now

Khloe Kardashian is not ready to re-enter the dating pool following her split with ex-partner Tristan Thompson.

During the latest episode of her Khloe in Wonderland podcast, the 41-year-old reality star revealed that she finds the thought of dating again "so scary."

“It’s a tough world out there for me," said Khloe. "Now I feel like I’ve gone so long now. It’s like so scary to get back in there."

“Like now I’m like, I feel so safe where I am. And I hated how I felt before. That I’m like, I don’t want to go back there," explained the Good American founder. “But I can’t live like this forever. Like I’m afraid that I’m so afraid. Does that make sense?

Recently, an insider spilled to E! News that Khole wants to remain single to "focus" on motherhood.

"Khloe is enjoying being single with her sole focus on being a mom and her work and is open to finding love again if the right person comes into her life, but is really happy right now," the source said.

"She is not looking and in no rush," a tipster added.

For those unversed, Khloe shares two kids with ex Tristan Thompson - daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 3.