'Heated Rivalry' could get mini return before season 2: Exec
'Heated Rivalry' exec has given an update on the series' return
Heated Rivalry fans may get a little something to help them wait for another season of the hit Crave/HBO gay romance show.
An executive from Crave parent company Bell Media recently teased a bonus episode or two before season two of the show, which is based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers books.
"We’re going to see what’s feasible," Justin Stockman, vice-president of content development and programming at Bell Media, told The Toronto Star.
"If Jacob Tierney can find a way to make the source material work in a way that gets us something sooner or something special, I’m sure he will," he explained.
"I would love to have this back for the holidays next year, but that likely is not going to happen. We can’t rush the process. We won’t be able to repeat the magic if we push him," he added.
Heated Rivalry follows Major League Hockey players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov who go from rivals to lovers.
Series creator Tierny has already revealed that season 2 will follow the events of The Long Game, which is the only other book in the series that follows Ilya and Shane’s relationship.
