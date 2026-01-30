Ariana Grande teases new album as photoshoot blunder surfaces
Ariana Grande has teased another album in a new comment
Ariana Grande is joining in on poking fun at an editing blunder in her new Vogue shoot.
Following her Vogue Japan shoot, a fan account user noticed that Ariana seems to have a sixth finger in one of the photos. In the photo, the Side to Side hitmaker wore a cream-colored floral print Dior mini skirt and top, with her left arm raised against the wall.
The Wicked star wore a sheer white glove on her hand. In a close up shot, a shadow of a sixth finger could be seen.
The fan account user wrote, "who’s responsible for giving ariana 6 fingers…. "
The singer took notice of the post, commenting "holy s–t."
With another comment, the singer sent fans into a frenzy by teasing a new album.
She wrote, "oh my goodness how exciting! i’ve been saying i need some extra appendages so that i can start an album ! thankful for this."
Other fans joined in on the jokes, writing, "i knew you were hiding something," and another chiming in, "This is my wallpaper and I just noticed."
"Ariana AI Grande," quipped another.
Ariana Grande has been getting recognition lately for her acting chops, which she put on display in the Wicked movies. She recieved nominations in the Best Supporting Actress category at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and the Academy Awards last year.
