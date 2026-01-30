Kyle Richards breaks silence on reconciliation rumors with Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards has finally addressed rumors that she is reconciling with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.

The 57-year-old TV personality made an appearance on the Watch What Happens Live show on Thursday night, where she revealed her current relationship with the real estate broker.

When host Andy Cohen asked Kylie, “Rumor had it over the holidays that you and Mau were canoodling, and there were rumors that you were going to get back together. What’s your response?”

To which, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star replied, “It honestly was… someone just made that story up.”

For those unversed, Kyle and Mauricio called it quits in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage. Rumors of the pair back together were sparked after the exes were seen getting cozy at a New Year’s Eve Party in Aspen.

“They are not getting back together or rekindling their romance,” the insider told Us Weekly earlier this month.

The confidant further told the outlet that Kyle and Mauricio are "in a really good place right now" two years after parting ways.