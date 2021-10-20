Kourtney Kardashian ‘ecstatically’ planning wedding with Travis Barker: source

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly preparing to marry Travis Barker and sources reveal the duo would ‘love’ to add a baby into the mix as well.

This news has been brought to light by a friend of the couple during an interview with People magazine.

Reportedly, "It was a complete surprise for Kourtney. Travis told her family that he planned to propose, but everyone was great at keeping it secret.”

The couple’s friend also went on to say, “The Rosewood is their favourite for short weekend getaways. They often stay at the hotel.”

“This is why Travis proposed there. It's a very special place to them, but it was also easier to keep everything a secret by proposing there.”