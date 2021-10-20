Aryan Khan's bail plea case moved to Bombay High Court

Aryan Khan faced a second rejection for his bail plea by a special NDPS court

Aryan Khan’s lawyers on Wednesday have moved his bail plea case to Bombay High Court.

The news comes after the bail plea for Shah Rukh Khan’s son saw a major setback after facing a second rejection by a special NDPS court.

In addition to the 23-year-old, two others' bail plea who were accused with the actor namely, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, have also been rejected.

It has been 18 days that the star kid has spent in jail and it appears that the investigation is far from over.

Aryan, who along with multiple others, was arrested after found to be in possession of drugs at a cruise, and it was later revealed that the he has been a consumer of drugs for the past four years.